Excitement builds for Oban Winter Festival

I don’t know about anyone else but I can’t wait for Saturday, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

Santa’s coming, and he’s bringing his reindeer.

The BID4Oban reindeer parade always starts the build up to Christmas for me and Oban Winter Festival is the icing on the cake.

There is always a quandary trying to fit in all the fantastic things to do and I never quite manage to do it all but maybe this year I will.

I’ve got my programme today and I’ll sit happily tonight going through and highlighting all the events that catch my eye.

The atmosphere in the town during the festival is great too. It seems to bring a warm, happy buzz.

If you’ve not got your event guide yet, then they’re in the tourist office as well as a selection of shops around the town including the BID4Oban offices.

As well as all the fabulous events for the winter festival there are a few other things going on in the town that shouldn’t be overlooked in all the excitement.

On Friday there’s a quiz for Cancer Research in the Masonic Lodge and on Saturday they have a race night to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Also on Saturday from 10.30am, St John’s Cathedral will be hosting a coffee morning to raise funds for Homestart and St John’s.

As usual all this and more are included in the town diary so have a wee look and make sure you’re not missing out.

Last week’s photo was at the Royal Mail depot on Shore Street, so well done those of you who managed to identify it. For this week, you need to look down.