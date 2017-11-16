Entries open for Lochaber’s first Ski-An-Duro

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Entries are now open for Scotland’s new ski and mountain bike Enduro, which is to take place in Lochaber.

The new ski, snowboard and mountain bike race, Ski-An-Duro, a race from the summit of Aonach Mor to the Nevis Range Gondola base station, takes place on March 17, with entries for competitors opening this week.

The brain-child of Outdoor Capital of the UK-based events company No Fuss Events, the Ski-An-Duro will see 150 individuals and a limited number of teams competing on skis, snowboards and mountain bikes for the glory of being crowned the competition’s first champions.

The Ski-An-Duro will see racers from Scotland and the rest of the UK tackle a variety of mountain bike enduro and snowport challenges above and below the snowline at Nevis Range. The format for the Ski-An-Duro is simple; two initial timed stages with the combined time giving racers a grid position for the final mass start race.

Frazer Coupland from No Fuss said: ‘It could have been a fit of madness or maybe one of those ‘wouldn’t it be great if…’ moments, yet since launching, the Ski-An-Duro has certainly captured the imagination.

‘The event has attracted a lot of interest since we introduced the concept back in October and I have no doubt it will be on the must do list for many next year. No Fuss is all about pushing the boundaries of fun and making things happen. All we need for our first Ski-An-Duro is a high pressure weekend, loads of snow and the 2018 No Fuss enduro and events season will kick off with bang!’