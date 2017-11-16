Buy Ben Nevis for £25 an acre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Acres of Scotland’s largest mountains are up for adoption by the John Muir Trust.

Land on Schiehallion, Bla Bheinn on Skye, Ladhar Bheinn in Knoydart and even Scotland’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis, can be offered as Christmas gifts for outdoors enthusiasts and conservationists.

Daisy Clark of the John Muir Trust said each purchase would help care for an acre of wild mountain landscape for a year by maintaining footpaths, enhancing the landscape and protecting wildlife habitats.

She added: ‘It is ideally suited for anyone who loves nature and the outdoors, whether seasoned climbers and Munro-baggers, walkers, wildlife enthusiasts or those who appreciate Scotland’s magnificent mountain scenery.’

The cost of adopting one acre for a year is £25.

Ben Nevis – or Beinn Nibheis in Gaelic – loosely translates as ‘mountain with its head in the clouds’. The highest mountain the British Isles, it soars to 4,411ft high, and attracts 100,000 visitors every year.

Schiehallion in Highland Perthshire derives from the Gaelic name Sidh Chailleann – ‘Fairy Hill of the Caledonians’. It stands 3,553ft tall and was the site of a famous 18th-century experiment in weighing the world which led to the invention of contour lines.

Blà Bheinn (or Blaven) is an eastern outlier of the Black Cuillin on the Isle of Skye, reaching 3,044ft at the highest point. Its name is believed to be a combination of Norse and Gaelic, perhaps meaning ‘blue mountain’ or ‘sunny mountain’.

Ladhar Bheinn is Scotland’s most westerly mainland Munro, reaching 1,020ft deep in the heart of the Knoydart Peninsula. Its name (pronounced ‘laar-vinn’) means hill of the hoof or claw.