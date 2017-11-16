Blackford calls for urgent replacement of Broadford school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The MP for Skye has hit out at the state of one of the island’s main primary schools and is urging the Highland Council into action.

Ian Blackford MP called for the ‘urgent’ replacement of Broadford Primary School due to extremely poor state of the present building after a visit to the village recently.

After being invited for a tour of the school by the parent council he said he was ‘dismayed’ at the damp conditions that pupils and staff have to work in every day.

The MP has now written to leader of the Highland Council, Margaret Davidson, asking that building of the planned replacement be accelerated.

He wrote: ‘I was dismayed to see the deterioration of the building, and the advent of time in our climate will only exacerbate the problem.

‘Pupils and staff working in a damp environment is clearly not acceptable. It was put to me that the incidence of asthma-related illness is a cause for concern. I am sure like me you will recognise the sense of urgency in responding to the need for a new school.

‘I would ask the council to make it an absolute priority that Broadford Primary School is replaced as soon as possible.’

Broadford Primary School was opened in 1975, originally to accommodate children from the wider area of Strath. The building itself has four classrooms in the main school building and a unit within the school perimeter has another two classrooms.

Mr Blackford added in a later statement after the visit: ‘I am aware that Highland Council has a replacement school for Broadford in its capital plan. I would suggest that the deterioration of the building means this is a matter of some urgency.

‘While I was visiting [the school], there was also a visit from a pest control firm that advised that due to the wetness of the walls they could not proceed and take the action that they had been invited to do. Having seen around the buildings it is clear there are multiple areas of water ingress and much of the construction is rotting.’

In response to Mr Blackford’s visit, a Highland Council spokesperson told the Lochaber Times: ‘The council is currently reviewing its capital programme, the outcome of which should confirm a capital investment plan for the next 10 years. Investment in Broadford (and other Highland schools) is being considered as part of that process. We expect there to be a decision on schools’ capital investment early in 2018.’

PIC:

Ian Blackford (second left) on his visit to Broadford Primary School with (l-r): new head teacher Mr Stephen Atkins, parent council treasurer Mrs Catriona Lates, parent council member Ms Tansy Grigor-Taylor, and former acting head teacher Mr Iain Murray. NO F46 Broadford Blackford 01.