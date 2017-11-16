Appeal after Corpach smokehouse broken into

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Fort William are appealing for information after a large quantity of meat was stolen from a food retailer in the Corpach area.

Between 1.45pm on Tuesday November 14 and 6.45am the following morning, entry was forced to a smokehouse in the Annat Industrial Estate.

A large quantity of a variety of meats, including venison, beef and pork, was found to have been stolen from within the premises.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: ‘If you were in the area at the time or saw anything suspicious then please call police in Fort William.

‘We are also asking anyone who has been offered large cuts of meats for sale, or who has information about such sales taking place, to get in touch.

‘You can speak to officers in Fort William by calling 101, quoting reference NP10488/17, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’