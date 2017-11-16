All the dates for the big Christmas switch-ons

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Festive lights to make Christmas sparkle are going up across Argyll and Bute.

The switch-on dates have now been set and the first lights will herald the Christmas countdown from later this month.

More than 20 towns and villages will have festive displays.

Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘Nothing says Christmas is coming for our communities like the switching on of the Christmas lights.

‘Whether it’s lighting in streets and on buildings and festive trees put up specially for the occasion in our bigger towns, or existing trees dressed for the festive season in smaller communities, there will be sparkle and shine as we head into the festive season.’

Some of the lighting displays are arranged by Argyll and Bute Council, while others are by communities themselves.

The Christmas lights switch-on programme is:

Oban: Switch-on Saturday November 18, 6pm. Tobermory: Friday November 24, 6pm. Lochgilphead: Friday December 1, 7.30pm. Campbeltown: Friday November 24, 7.30pm. Ardrishaig: Saturday December 2, 5.30pm. Bowmore: Friday December 1, 4pm. Furnace: Saturday December 2. Jura: Saturday November 25, Tarbert: Friday December 1, 5.30pm. Port Ellen: Monday December 4. Dunoon: Saturday November 25, 5pm. Innellan: Sunday December 3, 6pm. Port Bannatyne: Saturday December 2. Rothesay: Wednesday December 6, 4-4.30pm. Sandbank: Saturday December 2. Helensburgh: Friday November 24. Arrochar: Friday November 24. Cardross: Friday November 24. Garelochhead: Friday November 24. Kilcreggan: Friday November 24. Rhu: Friday November 24. Rosneath: Friday November 24.

Times for some community-organised and smaller events are unavailable.