Winning at growing old

What images do you conjure when you think about growing old? Grey hair and glasses, slippers and a warm fire, walking aids and walk-in showers, help with shopping or housework.

You may even worry about managing at home. The chances are that whatever images that do spring to mind, they will not be of Jacinto Bonilla, Madonna Buder, John Goldman, Fauja Singh or Virginia Mclaurin.

These are just five of a growing number of over-70s who refuse to grow old gracefully and are sticking two fingers up at the aging process as they go.

Jacinto is a 77-year-old star in the highly competitive sport of crossfit, Madonna, an 86-year-old nun regularly completes triathlons and iron man events, and is a sportswear model, John still plays rugby at the age of 75, Fauja holds numerous world records for running and completed his first marathon aged 100, and Virginia, at the age of 106, danced her way into the hearts of America when she was seen shimmying with excitement around the Oval office in the White House.

So why are we more likely to think ‘pipe and slippers’ than ‘running track and trainers’ when we think about old age? Why do some people remain fit and active into perpetuity while others seem to fade away to a shadow of their former selves as the years tick by?

Undoubtedly a lifelong healthy and active lifestyle will tip the balance in your favour, but then Sister Madonna didn’t even run before she was 48, John didn’t take up rugby until he was 52, Jacinto hadn’t heard of crossfit until he was 67 and Fauja didn’t run competitively until he was 83, yet they are all now formidable athletes. As for Virginia, she didn’t start dancing until she got to the White House. Clearly youthful exuberance has no age limit.

Luck may also play a part in the outcome, and staying active and disease free will help keep us sprightly as we grow old. But then, Fauja couldn’t walk until he was five, both Jacinto and John have had cancer, and John has also had heart and back surgery, so avoiding illness or starting early isn’t necessarily the answer, indeed staying active at any age has been proven to reduce our risk of developing many common diseases in the first place, including the four biggest killers in the UK. The secret to staying active may be a lot simpler than you think.

When I first moved to Oban I regularly spotted a little old lady as she walked towards the town centre. I discovered that she was over 100 years old and she made the trip around town most days regardless of the weather. Discussing her with a colleague one day they remarked how lucky she was to still be so active. I pointed out that luck had little to do with it; she was able to walk around down every day because she did walk around town every day. The simple repetition of the physical activity allowed her to continue being physically active.

George Bernard Shaw put it best when remarking that ‘We do not stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing’, yet when people get older we’re more likely to hear the phrase ‘you should take it easy at your age’ rather than ‘use it or lose it’. We behave as if age itself is a reason to give up, forget who we once were and what we could achieve, and retire to our riser recliner chairs.

The reality is that we can all still build muscle and improve our fitness regardless of our age or medical condition. We’re unlikely to reach an Olympic final after we hit 40 or 50 but then most of us would settle for pottering in the garden, doing our own shopping, looking after grand children or simply getting out and about when and where we want.

For almost all of us that should be fairly straight forward, success after all is simply the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out. So why aren’t we all staying as active as we should? After all the truth is that inactivity causes a decline in physical function very quickly, much more quickly than exercise can repair the damage done by a sedentary lifestyle. Being inactive is not an option if we want to remain healthy and independent.

One problem in many cultures is our attitudes towards aging and particularly our aging friends and family. As our loved ones get older we stress and worry about them ‘over doing it’ or ‘wearing themselves out’. As the reality of mortality brings the realisation that our parents and grandparents will someday leave us we feel the need to protect and somehow preserve them; we wrap them in cotton wool. In our efforts to keep them with us for as long as possible we buy chairs to help people stand up or lie down, suggest bungalows or stairs lifts and take on their chores to ‘help out’, we show them how to have their shopping delivered to relieve their burden. What we really end up doing is removing the last remaining vestiges of exercise that could otherwise keep them in good health.

To compound this, our older generation often grew up with an expectation of working hard all of their life and then ‘putting their feet up’ on retiring. Exercise was related to leisure not healthcare. Accepting help and support from family in dotage was normal and in some cultures is expected and regarded as a duty; suggesting a session at the gym to Gran or Grandpa may be met with a stony face. As a result we are failing to make the most of the extended life span offered to us by advances in medical science. We are certainly living longer as a result of new treatments and medicines but we’re doing so in poor health. The average life expectancy may now be 86 but the age we’re likely to reach in good health is still only 63.

We are becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and how it can improve physical health in people of all ages but the detrimental effects of inactivity are less well advertised. A clear example can be seen in recent studies carried out in our hospitals. They suggest that hospital patients will spend less than five per cent of their time on their feet; the rest of the time will be spent in bed or a chair. This result of this low level of activity can be a loss of up to 20 per cent of leg strength, we start losing muscle from our legs within 24 hours of inactivity. Three weeks in hospital can reduce a person’s physical fitness by the same amount as growing 30 years older. Despite this I still find that families sometimes object to my efforts to keep their relatives as active as possible when they are in hospital.

Deconditioning is commonly seen in people staying in hospital and is an extreme example of what happens when we are inactive. It is one of the main reasons we try to avoid people coming into hospital unless they absolutely have to and why we try to get them home as soon as possible but the same deconditioning process will apply equally to people who are inactive at home.

So how can we win at growing old? We all have to go sometime but by taking a daily dose of exercise including some resisted exercise for the legs we can ensure that our finale is more of a swan dive than a slow crawl – and exercise doesn’t have to be complex; standing up from a chair is as good an exercise as any, try without using your arms to really build up the muscles in those legs, and 30 minutes of aerobic activity which can be something as simple as a walk, make it uphill to really improve fitness, take the balance challenge to help prevent falls and don’t forget a good diet with plenty of protein. Whatever activities we choose to do avoiding inactivity is the key to a happy old age.

One further change we can all make is in our own perceptions of our elderly relatives and friends. Stop thinking of them as frail and fading and remember the strong and durable people underneath the grey hair, they’re usually still in there.

So in future why buy Granny a riser recliner chair when you can buy her a fitness tracker instead, or how about a gym membership for Grandpa? Take them shopping instead of doing their shopping, make sure Sunday lunch is followed or preceded by a Sunday stroll. If you really want to help, then start to make time to be active with your elder relatives, help them to do things instead of doing things for them. Exercising doesn’t need to be complicated or require a lot of equipment and it can certainly be fun.

When it comes to winning at growing old, the message is simple. Virginia McLaurin hit the nail on the head when asked how she remained so well at the age 106… Her answer, “You just gotta keep moving”.

Derek Laidler’s father Wilf did his first Park run in Oban at Ganavan Sands in October 2016 when he was aged 76, because he wanted to improve his health. He will return next week (November 18) to take part in his 50th. He had a heart attack and triple bypass when he was aged 71.

