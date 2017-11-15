The Dove Centre opens in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends of Oban Hospice were delighted to open the new Dove Centre on Stevenson Street on Wednesday following many years of fundraising.

The new venture is based on the work of the Maggie’s Centres which provide support for people with life-limiting conditions such as cancer.

The Dove Centre coordinator Peter Darling said they had been inundated with people wanting to help decorate the building: ‘There is so much good will. Volunteers have been giving up a lot of their spare time,’ he said: ‘So many people have been coming forward.’

Local companies, including electricians, floorers, plumbers and painters, had donated staff time to renovate the interior of the building, formerly the offices of Argyll Training before it closed last year. One director Anne May said: ‘It has a great warm feeling of welcome.’

Chairman David Entwhistle added: ‘Oban Hospice wants to extend a big thank you to all the local people, individuals, tradespeople and businesses who have supported Oban Hospice Ltd and the Friends of Oban Hospice in the past and who continue to support us.

‘The number of tradespeople who have given their time and sometimes their materials free of charge to completely refurbish the Dove Centre has been overwhelming. The list is too long to name them all here, but Oban Hospice and the Dove Centre are deeply grateful to them.’

The centre will offer practical and emotional support and information. It will also provide access to community services, advocacy and benefits advice. Complementary therapies, specialist massage for people with cancer and group activities will be on offer, too.

Added to this, family and bereavement support will be available. People can also drop in for a cup of tea and a blether at any time, and the Dove Centre will be open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday from today ( Thursday November 16). Contacted the centre on 01631 561315.

