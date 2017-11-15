Teenage Ballachulish driver banned for 10 weeks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An 18-year-old Ballachulish driver was banned from driving for 10 weeks and fined £450 when he appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court last week.

Lewis Bryson, of the village’s Park Road, who is employed as a machine operator, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving on the A82 between Fort William and Corrychurran on November 19 of last year.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald heard how on the night in question, at about 8.20pm, Bryson’s vehicle had passed through Fort William and travelling behind him was two police officers in a marked police car.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir said on the A82 south of the town officers had clocked Bryson’s vehicle travelling at speeds of up to 80pm in a 50mph zone.

‘And at various points he had taken what you would call a racing line through the bends,’ said Mr Weir, adding that Bryson had crossed the white lines in the centre of the road at various times to see if it was clear to overtake a vehicle in front.

‘In fairness to the accused he did not do so [overtake] but did cross the white lines. Perhaps most carelessly, when travelling round a left-hand bend, his vehicle had crossed fully over into the opposite carriageway,’ said Mr Weir.

In mitigation, defence agent Hamish Melrose said his client would have been readily able to see the headlights of any oncoming traffic while carrying out these manoeuvres.

‘And there is no suggestion that any other drivers were required to take evasive action,’ added Mr Melrose.

He explained his client had been employed for a year-and-a-half as a machine operator, a job which required him to travel considerable distances and that he had recently been working on Rum, Muck and in Achnacarry.

Mr Melrose added: ‘I have a letter from my client’s employer who warns that his employment will be in jeopardy [if he loses his licence] because of his actions.’

Sentencing Bryson, Sheriff MacDonald told him that the stretch of road in question was both ‘difficult and dangerous’.

And she added: ‘I consider this to be at the high end of careless driving and therefore have to impose a period of disqualification – you will be disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for a period of 10 weeks, discounted from three months on the basis of your early plea.’