Oban and Argyll remember the fallen

Hundreds of people across Argyll attended services throughout the region to pay their respects for those who have lost their lives in war.

Remembrance Sunday events were held in towns and villages alike, with Oban boasting a ‘great turnout’.

This was down to the superb job done by the Oban branch of the British Legion, with Iain and Lesley Simmonds at the helm.

This year’s ceremony differed from the previous two years, as people were able to leave their umbrellas at home.

Mr Simmonds said: ‘It was a great turnout. The day went absolutely brilliantly. Every year it seems to get a better and better turnout.’

Oban Pipe Band fronted the parade, led by Sergeant Major Frank McKenna, from the Corran Halls at 10.45am on Sunday November 12.

They made their way to the war memorial, followed by uniformed organisations, emergency services and members of the public.

At 11am the standard-bearers lowered the flags and everyone took part in a two minutes’ silence.

Wreaths were then placed by members of the emergency services, Argyll and Bute Council, and youth organisations as well as the head boy and girl from Oban High School, Ruaridh Horne and Mila Bicanova.

Oban North and Lorn Councillor Jim Lynch was given the opportunity to lay a wreath on behalf of the local authority.

‘It was a big honour on a day like this,’ he said. ‘There was an incredible turnout. It was a proud day.’

Following this service, Oban Sea Cadets made their way to the CalMac ferry terminal to host an ceremony of their own.

This was done in the upper area next to a plaque on the wall which pays respect to both members of the Royal Navy and CalMac who died in battle.

Peter Park, chaplain of Oban Sea Cadets, said: ‘It went very well. The cadets were well behaved and observed the silence and they all enjoyed the experience. I am very proud of them.

‘CalMac was part of the merchant navy and during the war this was an important place for convoys.’

He told the cadets that even though it might be hard to envision now, but during the war, Oban Bay was filled with fleets of vessels.

McCaig’s Tower also played a part in remembering the fallen as, after being out of action for many months, the lights surrounding the monument were fixed just in time to illuminate the structure in red. Every year the tower is lit up red for Remembrance Day.

If anyone would like to get involved in next year’s service, the Oban branch of the British Legion is looking for members. Mr Simmonds said they were struggling to recruit. If anyone would like to get involved, you can contact him via Oban FM on 01631 570057.