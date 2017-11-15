Locating Lorne events launch at Rockfield Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s Rockfield Centre will host three weekly events called Locating Lorne.

The first, Finding Gaelic on Saturday (November 18), explores how people are learning Gaelic and what’s needed to get more people involved.

The event will be introduced by Bernadette O’Rourke of Heriot-Watt University and Wilson McLeod of Edinburgh University, who will present new research into how and why people choose to learn the Gaelic language, followed by audience discussion and stories about learning Gaelic in Scotland.

The discussion is part of the Languages Lost and Found series at this year’s ‘Being Human’ Festival of the Humanities, which is including Oban for the first time.

The second and third events, titled Contemporary Visual Art in Lorne running from 10am to 4pm on November 25 and December 2, will ‘explore how artists, architects, planners, curators, publishers and others have used visual imagery to frame their ideas about Lorne in the past’.

These will be lead by Deirdre MacKenna, who hails from Oban, of Cultural Documents, ‘a non-profit-making programme which creates events and enables people to explore changes in society’.