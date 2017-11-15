Fort man fined after ‘sustained attack’ in Volunteer Arms pub

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William man who carried out what was described as a ‘sustained attack’ on another man in the Volunteer Arms pub in the town, was fined a total of £500 by Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald last week.

Alan Morrison, 21, of Kennedy Road, had pleaded guilty that on September 21 of this year outside the Volunteer Arms in the town’s High Street, he had assaulted the 69-year-old, whose address was given as care of Police Scotland, and threatened him with violence.

Morrison admitted also pulling off the man’s glasses, punching him repeatedly on his face and body all to his injury.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told the court how the victim had then entered the Volunteer Arms and sought refuge behind the bar.

‘The accused had followed [the man] and carried out what has been described as a sustained attack,’ continued Mr Weir.

Morrison further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the same day in his address in Kennedy Road, when he had shouted and sworn at the pensioner and threatened him with violence.

Mr Weir had said Morrison had denied his behaviour was due to an alcohol problem, telling police officers: ‘It’s not a drink problem – I’m like this when I’m sober.’

Mr Weir said the OAP had escaped with nothing more than a sore shoulder.

Defence solicitor Stephen Kennedy said his client had consumed alcohol on the day in question and had come into the possession of some emotive information.

‘So feelings were running very high when this offence took place,’ said Mr Kennedy, who added that his client had no previous convictions and was ashamed of what he had done.

‘I’d be very surprised if he was to appear in any court for actions of this nature again,’ continued Mr Kennedy, who told the court he did not wish to go into the nature of the sensitive information referred to.

‘My client had come into information and this was the first time he had been in contact with the complainer since receiving that information,’ he said.

‘This was an isolated incident that was out of character for my client.’

Fining Morrison a total of £500 – £400 for the assault and £100 for the offence in Kennedy Road – Sheriff MacDonald said she took into account everything noted in the criminal justice social work report she had asked for.

‘I am also mindful of what your solicitor, Mr Kennedy, has said on your behalf,’ she added.