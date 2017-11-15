CalMac community board to hold first meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The community board set up by ferry operator CalMac to provide an insight into the issues affecting island and rural communities, is meeting for the first time this Friday, November 17.

Board chairman Angus Campbell said: ‘The focus of the first meeting will be agreeing the way the board will operate, including how the members will engage with the communities they represent and report back to them the activities of the community board. I have spoken to all the board members ahead of the first meeting and I know they are all looking forward to this new role.’

The community board will have an opportunity to meet the current David MacBrayne board at a dinner tomorrow (Thursday November 16).

CalMac’s director of community and stakeholder engagement, Brian Fulton, said: ‘The creation of the community board was a key commitment in our bid for the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services contract and, with everyone now in place and a date set for the first meeting, I am delighted that it is ready to go.

‘We are keen that it is as independent of the company as possible and we look forward to getting their views and invaluable insight into life in remote and rural island communities in order that we can play a role in ensuring their long term prosperity.’