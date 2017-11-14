Western Isles warns of council tax scam

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Trading Standards at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is aware of a local scam call from a withheld number, claiming to be from the town hall.

A spokesperson said: ‘The caller states that you are in council tax arrears, and requests payment over the phone.

‘Trading Standards advises that you should delay your call for at least 10 minutes after the initial contact as scammers could keep the line open without your knowledge, or alternatively phone the council’s tax team on the number below, using a different phone or a mobile phone.’

Any resident concerned about council tax arrears should contact the comhairle’s council tax team on 01851 600502.