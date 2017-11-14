Open day appeals to future Fort William students

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

West Highland College UHI welcomed dozens of prospective students and their families to Fort William last Saturday for their annual open day.

Staff and students from the college were on hand to answer questions about studying and student life in Lochaber.

Around 30 interested students from all over Scotland came to visit the campus in Fort William. They had been attracted to the Outdoor Capital of the UK to study on one of our four degree programmes in the School of Adventure Studies, which is primarily based in Fort William with another base in Broadford, Isle of Skye.

Local students also attended the event to find out more about the several new courses listed in the college’s new prospectus for 2018/19, which has also just been published.

A representative from West Highland College UHI said: ‘We are proud that so many of our students go on to achieve exciting and challenging careers here in the Highlands and contribute greatly to the tourism sector in Lochaber and beyond.’

West Highland College UHI comprises 10 college centres throughout Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, offering a range of further and higher qualifications from access to degree and postgraduate levels across all of its sites. West Highland College UHI is one of 13 academic partners of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

If you are interested in finding out more about the West Highland College UHI, contact them on 01397 874000 or visit whc.uhi.ac.uk