Oban golfer Robert aims for Euro qualifier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Glencruitten Golf Club’s Robert MacIntyre had his hopes of qualifying for the European Tour hanging by a thread.

Robert is one of 152 golfers currently playing in the final qualifying school of the Europen golf tour at Lumine golf club in Tarragona, Spain. The six-round event is cut to 70 and ties after the fourth round.

Robert has completed four rounds, scoring an impressive four-under par 67 in his first round, including four birdies, and sitting at a total of six under after his fourth round.That left him in 36th place with only the top 25 guaranteed a tour card but with two rounds to play.

In round two he carded three bogeys, two birdies and an impressive eagle on the 11th for a 71. The third round saw the 21-year-old left hander card four birdies and three bogeys for another round of 71 to leave him six under par for the three rounds to qualify for the final three rounds.

Since 1976, the European Tour qualifying school has been held at the end of each season to establish which players, not otherwise exempt, will gain their playing privileges on the Tour for the following season through a qualifying competition.

It’s a tough school for one of golf’s most coveted prizes, namely membership of the European Tour and a place among the golfing elite. Along the way, dreams are made and hopes dashed in equal measure.

The qualifying school is held in three stages – dependent on the individual’s status – at a series of venues in the UK and Continental Europe.

In the region of 1,000 competitors enter the qualifying school each year, all aiming for a European Tour card, awarded to the top 25 and ties following the final stage. A player progressing through all three stages will have to play 252 holes under the most intense pressure.

The leading 25 players (plus those tied for 25th place) will earn Category 16 membership of the European Tour for the following season.