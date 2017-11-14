Lochalsh parade marks Remembrance Sunday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On a cold November morning, with showers of hail, the Lochalsh branch of Legion Scotland held their Armistice Day Parade and service on Sunday (November 12).

About 15 members paraded and assembled with the colours at the Lochalsh War Memorial near Balmacara, led by the Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band under the guidance of Niall Stewart. Also on parade were Kyle Cadets, Kyle RNLI, Kyle Fire Brigade, Kyle Ambulance, Lochalsh Red Cross, Lochalsh Scouts and Police Scotland.

The Colour Party was Seamus Maguire, Richard Talbot and Jim Greer. Bugler was Douglas Strachan from Breakish, who played the last post and reveille which followed the two minutes silence.

Parade Commander was Paul Newton and the salute was taken by Lt. Cdr. Andy Will MBE.

While Niall Stewart played a lament on the pipes, wreaths were laid by the various organisations present, including Biz Campbell for Highland Council. Terry Grant narrated the Homily, while Reverend Roddie Rankin conducted a short service. A wreath was also laid at the Plockton War Memorial by branch secretary Charles M Macrae.

Following the parade a service was held in Kyle Church of Scotland, which was conducted by Rev Rankin. Afterwards, soup and sandwiches were served in the church hall and a collection was taken for the Earl Haig Fund.

