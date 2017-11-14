Lochaber Scottish Women’s Institutes host federation rally

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On Saturday November 4, members of all the Scottish Women’s Institutes in Lochaber met together in the Salvation Army Hall, Fort William, for their Federation autumn rally.

The speaker was Donna Hutchison, Scottish volunteer co-ordinator of the Royal Air Force Association, a charity which supports the RAF serving men and women, veterans, young and old, past and present and their families.

Mrs Hutchison spoke of the overarching services this organisation provides to present service personnel and veterans no matter how short their service. There are 65,000 volunteers worldwide and 200 staff in this country that make 100,000 welfare visits, contacts and calls each year to the lonely and isolated. Social cafes have been setup, one in Glasgow, while respite care is provided in three Wings Breaks Hotels and the association runs sheltered housing in various part of the country.

Help and advice can be provided for pension problems and welfare grants awarded in hardship cases. All this costs money and the main fund raising campaign is the Wings Appeal in September coinciding with the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

There is no branch in Lochaber but a volunteer leader has now been appointed. Mrs Hutchison was thanked by Hilary Denny for her informative and interesting presentation.

The afternoon finished with tea provided by members of Arisaig Institute.

The winners of the competitions were:

Poppies: 1 Isobel McGavin, Fort William; 2 Martine Young, Fort William.

Treacle Scone: 1 Heather Davy, Fort William; 2 June Cairns, Arisaig.