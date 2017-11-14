Kinlochleven woman ordered to be of good behaviour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An unemployed Kinlochleven woman had her plea of not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at her partner, and threatening to kill him and brandishing a knife at him, accepted when she appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court last week.

Caron Green, 53, of Appin Road, had denied the charge, alleged to have taken place on August 25 this year at her home in Kinlochleven.

However, Green admitted a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the way to Fort William Police Station later that same day by shouting and swearing.

Green’s solicitor, Stephen Kennedy, said his client had been intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentence for six months for Green to be of good behaviour.