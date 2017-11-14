Fort William hosts first Cloutman Commando dinner in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As commemorations for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday took place over the weekend, Fort William played host to the first Cloutman dinner to take place outside of their base in England.

Members of 59 Commando Squadron Royal Engineers continued a tradition of recognising the anniversary of Major Brett Cloutman gaining a Victoria Cross with a dinner and awards ceremony. But this year, the squadron decided to hold it in Scotland, with Ben Nevis Distillery in Fort William being the venue of choice.

Major Cloutman won his VC on November 6, 1918, when he cut enemy charges set to blow up the strategically important Quarters Bridge in France. Under heavy fire from machine guns and artillery he swam into the river alone and managed to cut the cables leading to the explosives so the bridge could not be immediately destroyed.

He was awarded the VC by King George V in 1919 and died in 1971, with his ashes were spread over his brother’s war grave in France. The VC is now on display in the Royal Engineers Museum.

Speaking at the dinner in the Ben Nevis Distillery, commanding officer major Stefan Siemieniuch said that there was no better place than ‘Commando Country’ to hold the event away from their base. He also praised Distillery Visitor Centre manager Brian Hume and his staff for their tremendous efforts in providing a unique venue for the ceremony.

The award was made to Lance Corporal William Clark for his achievements, endeavour and willingness to learn since joining the Squadron.

l-r: Major Stefan Siemieniuch RE presents the coveted Cloutman Award to Lance Corporal William Clark. IF F46 Remembrance Cloutman 01. Photo: Iain Ferguson, the Write Image.

Members of 59 Commando Squadron Royal Engineers, continued a tradition of recognising the anniversary of Major Brett Cloutman gaining a Victoria Cross with a dinner, this year in Fort William. IF F46 Remembrance Cloutman 02. Photo: Iain Ferguson, the Write Image.