Expensive power tools stolen in Spean Bridge

Police in Lochaber are appealing for information after a number of high value power tools were stolen from a vehicle and a garden shed in Spean Bridge.

The items were stolen sometime between 3.30pm on Sunday November 13, and 7.30am the following morning from a van and garden shed in the West Trindish area in Spean Bridge.

Among the items stolen were chainsaws, cordless drills, electric drills, nail guns, generator and a Dumpy site level.

Anyone with information relating to the theft, or anybody who has been offered any tools for sale is asked to contact police in Fort William on 101, using reference number NP10439/17.