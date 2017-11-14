China business summit hailed a success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Delegates from China were given a tour of Oban as part of Argyll Enterprise Week.

The China Business Summit saw events take place last week in both Oban and Campbeltown, where businesses came together to explore export opportunities.

They discussed the complexities of exporting to China, debunking some of the myths that surround it.

‘The China business summits have been an overwhelming success,’ Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said.

‘In the space of two days, we held three events at which more than 70 businesses in Argyll and Bute took part.

‘We have a great story to tell here in Argyll and Bute and we have wonderful products and services to sell.’

Some of the 70 businesses that were involved included salmon producers, marine science, gin distillers and dairy farmers.