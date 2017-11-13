Tobermory RNLI’s ‘future crew’ five years on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The children of Tobermory RNLI’s volunteer crew have recreated photographer Nigel Millard’s iconic image almost five years to the day after it was taken in November 2012.

The original photograph was featured both in Nigel’s acclaimed book ‘The Lifeboat’ and the ‘Courage on Our Coasts’ exhibition which toured the UK and Ireland in 2013 and 2014. The image features children of Tobermory’s volunteer crew wearing their fathers’ kit.

The latest photograph was made by Tobermory RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, Dr Sam Jones, to mark the fifth anniversary of the original.

Five years on, Alexander Anderson (far right), son of former station mechanic Jock Anderson, is now a member of the crew having joined earlier this year aged 17.

Tobermory RNLI station mechanic Paul ‘Gunny’ Gunn, whose son Bobby is second from the left, said: ‘Time seems to have flown by in the past five years and all of the kids have shot up. We hope that Nigel likes our tribute to the original photograph – we certainly had a lot of fun making it.’