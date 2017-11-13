Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Racial abuse

At about 11pm on Sunday November 5, in a pub in Oban, a man and a woman

allegedly behaved in a disorderly way and the man also acted in a racially abusive manner.

Following police inquiries, on Tuesday November 7, a man aged 24 and a woman aged 25 were detained. Both were later arrested and charged with the offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Window smashed

At about 10.40pm on Friday November 10, a flat in Corran Brae, Oban, had a window pane smashed.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Motoring offences

At about 12.50pm on Friday November 10 on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy, a car was stopped for failing to comply with solid white line markings.

The vehicle was then allegedly found to have a tyre which was below the minimum tread depth. The driver, a man aged 45, was charged with

the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.