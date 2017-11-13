Plockton community news

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plockton Historical Society attracted a large crowd to Plockton Hall on October 14, when the guest speaker was John M (dodds) MacFarlane gave an illustrated talk on the guga hunters of Ness in Lewis which was enjoyed by the audience.

The Glasgow-based folk band Gnoss, made up of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland students, entertained in Plockton Hall on November 3 with an evening of traditional music.

Lochalsh SWI held an auction in Plockton Hall on October 27 to raise funds for the sandpiper trust charity. More than £400 was raised.

Plockton and District Community Council (PDCC) met in Plockton Hall on October 9. At the meeting several items were discussed:

A paddock is for sale in the area and the PDCC are hoping for a community purchase of this ground.

The PDCC has purchased a gazebo for village events with the village hall paying 50 per cent of the cost.

David Skilling has stood down as secretary of the PDCC and Jane Camp has been elected the new secretary.

The National Trust for Scotland has insisted that the new owner of the old craft house should replace the rusted corrugated iron roofing with red corrugated iron roofing.

Mr Leask, a visitor from Aberdeen, was thanked for renovating two benches and cutting whins at the war memorial while on holiday in Plockton at no cost to the council.

The PDCC have objected to the sale of the turning area at Plockton Railway Station which the highland council are trying to sell.

The 15-year banning of cows in the village ends next year and the PDCC are to speak to the National Trust for an update on the situation.

The next meeting of the PDCC is on December 11.

There was 7.5 inches of rain with only three dry days at Plockton in October. This was the same as August which was the highest rainfall this year. The warmest day was 17.4 C and coldest was 3.1 C.

CM MacRae