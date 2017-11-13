Injured Oban woman Agnes is ‘looking better’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The daughter of the Oban woman injured in a hit-and-run accident in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Agnes MacKechnie, says her mother is ‘looking a lot better’ in hospital.

Karen MacKechnie flew to the United States yesterday (Sunday November 12) to be at her mum’s bedside in St Luke’s Hospital.

After visiting Agnes, Karen messaged her aunt, Sharon Bratton, who passed on the Facebook post to The Oban Times.

In her message, Karen says: ‘That’s me arrived last night safe and sound. She’s looking a lot better then I thought she would.

‘She is due to go for surgery today. They discovered a small tear near the aortic and will be putting in a stint. Will let you all know how it goes. ‘

Sharon, Agnes’s sister, said yesterday that Agnes, who suffered severe injuries in the incident on Hallowe’en, was continuing to make progress after a number of operations.

Sharon told The Oban Times: ‘She is improving and is still getting regular scans. She has fractured both legs and wrists.

‘She has sat up for the first time but still in a lot of pain. The drugs make her sleepy so can only manage to speak for a short time.’