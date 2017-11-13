Fort woman told to be of good behaviour for six months

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A woman who claimed she only went to the home of the ex-partner barred from making contact with her to retrieve her bank card, was told by a sheriff she would likely be treated leniently if she was of good behaviour for the next six months.

Gemma Kane, 22, of Shaw Place, Fort William, had admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing when she had gone to the home of former boyfriend, John MacGillivray, on August 16 this year.

Kane’s pleas of not guilty to further charges of assaulting Mr Magillivray and throwing an ashtray at Mr MacGillivray’s friend, Craig Cook, which was said to have struck Mr Cook on the head, on the same day, were accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told the court Kane had gone to Mr MacGillivray’s flat in High Street, Fort William, and had ended up shouting and swearing.

‘It was the accused who later reported this matter to the police, but when officers spoke to her to obtain a statement, it ended up with charges being preferred against the accused,’ said Mr Weir.

Kane’s solicitor, Stephen Kennedy, told the court that the single mum of one had previously had what he termed a ‘very volatile’ relationship with Mr MacGillivray in the past, but this had been ended by the time of this incident.

Mr Kennedy explained that Mr MacGillivray had been to see Kane the previous night at her home – despite bail conditions barring him from making contact – to discuss contact with their two-year-old infant son.

‘My client allowed him into her property as he wanted to discuss contact with his son,’ continued Mr Kennedy.

‘But my client discovered the next day that her bank card was missing and believed that Mr MacGillivray had taken it. So she contacted him by text message but she says he refused to return the bank card to her.

‘It was at that point that she chose to visit Mr MacGillivray with the aim of getting her card back from him. However, he refused and it was then that my client lost control and started shouting and swearing.

‘Ms Kane says she was pushed and dragged from the flat, leaving her with some bruising and scratches. She had phoned the police who attended, but it was she who ended up spending a night in custody.’

Deferring sentence for Kane to be of good behaviour for six months, Sheriff MacDonald told her: ‘I have listened carefully to what has been said on your behalf. You did not behave very well in this matter.

‘However, I will defer sentence for six months and if you are of good behaviour, then it is likely that you will be treated leniently.’

Sentence was deferred until May 22, 2018.