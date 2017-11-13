Elephant Sessions set for Skye

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Award-winning Scottish music phenomenon, the Elephant Sessions, kick off their UK tour this week with a sell-out show in their home town before arriving on Skye on Thursday for a concert at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

Winners of the MG Alba Scots Trad Awards Up and Coming Act of the Year 2014, and nominated as Live Act of the Year in 2016, the fiery folk band from Inverness have taken the UK and Europe by storm, becoming renowned for their breath-taking live shows.

They were was recently endorsed by Fiona Hyslop, Scottish minister for culture, tourism and external affairs, at the opening of SEALL’s new culture hub at the Gaelic College in the south of Skye where she said: ‘The Elephant Sessions are one of those Scottish bands who are on course for a great career.’

And her words have proved true as the band has been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s MG Alba Trad Music Awards: Live Act of the Year and Best Album. They will also be one of the headline acts in the 2018 Celtic Connections on February 2.

The Elephant Sessions fuse rich folk and trad influences with funk, rock and electronica with “outstanding levels of innovation and inventiveness” and come to Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, An Talla Mòr, on Thursday (November 16) at 7.30pm as part of SEALL’s winter programme.

Band frontman Mark Bruce said: ‘We can’t wait to come back to Skye – it’s always been very kind to us in the past with lovely folk and great crowds.

‘It’s been a great tour so far, extremely hectic but we’re really looking forward to coming back to Scotland this week. Skye in particular is one of our favourite places to play. We always seem to leave the island delighted, but totally broken. See you soon Skye!’

Also coming up in November at SEALL are concerts by young singer songwriter and poet Lee Robert Bouzida with Edinburgh-based indie band Mt Doubt. They will play on Saturday November 18 at An Talla Mòr.

Classical pianist Ivan Ilić rediscovers Reicha on Tuesday November 21 at An Crùbh, Duisdale; and Inner Sound make a welcome return to the main stage at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on Friday November 24.

Tickets and further information from 01471 844207 or visit www.seall.co.uk