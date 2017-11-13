Around the markets week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William – Dingwall and Highland Marts Ltd on November 10 sold 69 weaned calves and store cattle, eight breeding cattle and 15 OTM cattle.

Bullocks (26) averaged 229.7p and sold to 290.9p per kg for a 165kg Shorthorn cross from Laggan Ulva, Isle of

Mull, and £610 gross (twice) for a 390kg Luing cross from Scallastle Farm, Isle of Mull and for a 305kg Luing cross from Wood Cottage Croft, Tobermory.

Heifers (23) averaged 244.0p and sold to 323.1p per kg for an 130kg Shorthorn cross from Dunlichity Farm, Farr and £720 gross for a 380kg Simmental cross from Market Stance, Fort Augustus.

Breeding cattle (8) sold to £950 gross for a Luing cross cow with a male calf at foot from Arisaig Farms, Arisaig.

OTM cattle (15) sold to 118.1p per kilo for a 525kg Limousin cross from 9, 10 & 11 Inverroy, Roy Bridge and £800 gross for a 735kg Luing cross from Wood Cottage Croft.

Other leading prices per head and per kg

Bullocks up to 200kg – Laggan Ulva, £490, 251.3p; 201-250kg – Laggan Ulva, £600, 272.7p; 251-300kg – Scallastle Farm, £590, Market Stance, 219.2p.

Heifers up to 200kg – Dunlichity Farm, £460, 296.8p; 251-300kg – Fersit, Roy Bridge, £690, 260.4p.

Islay – United Auctions on November 10 held a special Sale of all classes lambs and sheep at Islay Auction Mart. A good show of quality bred sheep sold well and easily maintained values currently prevailing at Mainland

Markets. A total of 1730 was sold which exceeded the numbers sold at the corresponding sale last year.

Principal lots and prices.

Lambs, per head

Suffolk cross: No6 Church Way – £68; Kilchiaran – £64.50; Kintra – £64.50; Ballachlaven – £64.50; Sannaigmore –

£62; Ardbeg – £61.50; Starchmill – £61; Ballachlaven – £60; Duich Farm – £53.50

Texel cross: Ballimartin – £62.50; Coille Farm – £57; Ardbeg – £56.50

Cheviot cross: Aoradh – £64.50

Cross: Coille Farm – £68; Starchmill – £57; Balachlaven – £55.50; Kintra – £54.50

Blackface: Kilchiaran – £56.50; Kinnabus – £50; Portantruan – £49.50; Ceannacroic – £47.50; Duich – £44.50; Kinnabus – £42; Keppols – £40.50; Islay Estates – £40

Rams to £72 – Aoradh

Wedders to £54.50 – Portantruan

Ewes

Suffolk cross: Coille Farm – £46

Cheviot cross: 44 Stanalane – £46.50

Cross: Portantruan – £52; Duich – £40.50

Blackface: Coillabus – £41.50; Mid Craggabus – £32; Kilchiaran – £27

Lambs pence per kilo:

Suffolk cross: Sannaigmore – 167; Starchmill – 164; Islay Estates – 163; Ardbeg – 158

Texel cross: Ardbeg – 156

Chevot cross: Aoradh – 144

Cross: Kintra = 158 & 151; Smaladh – 153; Ballachlaven – 147; Sannaigmore – 147; Starchmill – 146

Blackface: Kinnabus – 140; Keppols – 139; Ceannacroic – 137; Kinnabus – 135; Duich – 131; Kilchiaran – 128;

Kintra – 126; Leorin – 126; Portantruan – 124; Ceannacroic – 122

Oban – United Auctions on November 7 sold 1105 lambs and sheep at their end of season sale of all classes Sheep at Oban Livestock Centre. All classes sold well with most categories proving a sharper trade on the previous sale.

Principal lots and prices.

Lambs:

Suffolk cross: Upper Largie – £54; Kilbride Farm – £54; Scammadale Farm – £54; Thorblaren – £54; Ballimackillichan – £51

Beltex cross: Upper Largie – £48

Texel cross: Bruiland – £53.50; Strongorm – £53; Barndromin – £50

Cheviot cross: Quinish Estate – £49 & £46

Cross: Ardachy – £44.50

Blackface: Achalic – £40; Upper Largie – £40; Slaterich – £40

Wedders: Upper Largie – £46

Ewes:

Texel Cross: Barcaldine HF – £52

Cheviot cross: Slaterich – £41

Blackface: Rhugarbh – £34

Rams: Barcaldine HF – £72

Stirling – On October 28 the Luing Cattle Society held their 44th autumn sale at Stirling. Judging was carried out by Robert and Sophie McCarlie, Wester Hassackrigg Farm, Harthill, Shotts.

The results were;

Sim-Luing In-calf Heifers

1 st Colin Little, East Bracklinn 2 nd Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar

Luing Bulling Heifers

1. R & H McNee, Finlarg 2. Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar

Sim-Luing Bulling Heifers

1 st M.G. Halligan & A.C. Burke, Stewarton 2 nd John Lawrie (Tillyrie) Ltd,

Tillyrie

Golden Jubilee Cup – Best overall pair of heifers

M.G. Halligan & A.C. Burke, Stewarton

With a strong show of cattle the 44th sale got underway with the Luings coming forward first.

Luing in-calf heifers started the sale with an average of £1,037 to top 1,150gns from C C MacArthur & Co, Nunnerie going to D Hamilton, Allanton Farming, Darvel, Ayrshire.

Luing bulling heifers averaged £1,477 for 119 and peaked at an impressive 2,350gns for a pair from W Graham & Son, Craigdarroch to Procter’s Farm Ltd,15 went on to average £1,880, Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar sold 12 to average £2,148, R & H McNee, Finlarg sold 5 to average £1,628, B Renwick, Blackhouse sold 17 to average £1,575, C C MacArthur & Co, Nunnerie sold 21 to average £1,563 and Chris Young, Balintore sold 11 to average £1,460.

Luing cows sold with 9 sold to average £1,065 with a top price of 2,000gns from Messrs Beattie, Auchentaggart selling to Mr M Heron, Hope Farm, Morpeth.

24 Sim-Luing in calf heifers followed averaging £2,010 topping at 2,600gns for a pair from Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar going to M Linkleter, West Farm, Kirkheaton.

Sim-Luing bulling heifers averaged £1,065.Top price of 1,850gns came from John Lawrie (Tillyrie) Ltd who sold 4 heifers averaging £1667 and M.G. Halligan & A.C. Burke, Stewarton sold to 1,800gns to giving an average of £1,608 for 6.