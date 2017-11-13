Appeal to trace missing Fort William woman

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Officers in the Highlands are appealing to the public for assistance to help trace Yvonne Hill, 31, who has been reported missing from the Fort William area.

Yvonne was last seen in the Uddingston area at around 4pm on Sunday (November 12).

She left Uddingston in her car, a red Suzuki Swift with registration SB11 KPE, and is understood to have headed north. She may be travelling in the Aberdeenshire, Moray or Highland areas and officers are asking anyone who may have seen her car to contact them.

Inspector Isla Campbell said: ‘It is out of character for Yvonne not to be in touch with her family and we are concerned for her. We want to find her as soon as possible to ensure she is okay.

‘We understand she may be travelling in her car and ask that anyone who sees this vehicle contacts us as soon as possible.

‘We don’t know where Yvonne was planning to travel to but we understand she travelled north and was possible headed for the Cairngorms or Speyside areas.’

Yvonne is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short hair.