Mull artist wins top accolade

Graham Bruce Richards from the Isle of Mull has been selected from almost 2,000 artists across Europe to have their work shown in the

2018 Columbia Threadneedle Prize: Figurative Art Today.

The Columbia Threadneedle Prize is Europe’s leading open competition for figurative and representational art and, at £20,000 is one of the most valuable art prizes in the United Kingdom.

The winner is also awarded their own solo exhibition in the Threadneedle Space at Mall Galleries (valued at £10,000).

The 2018 winner will be announced on January 30, 2018. Visitors to the London exhibition will also decide the Visitors’ Choice Award, worth an additional £10,000.

Vote for Graham Bruce Richards for the Visitors’ Choice Award when

you visit the exhibition at Mall Galleries between January 31 and February

17.

Graham Bruce Richards was one of 96 artists who had their work selected from more than 4,000 entries viewed by the panel of selectors Jennifer McRae, portrait artist; Pippa Stockdale, managing director, Fine Art Society; Helen Pheby, senior curator, Yorkshire Sculpture Park; Lewis McNaught (selection panel chairman), and director of Mall Galleries.

The Columbia Threadneedle Prize is supported by leading global asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Columbia Threadneedle has funded the prize since its inception, demonstrating the firm’s long-term commitment to supporting the arts.