Luing centre lands £150,000 windfall

The Isle of Luing Community Trust has been awarded £148,980 from the Big Lottery Fund.

The funding will enable the trust to employ two staff, a development manager and a community engagement officer, to provide an activity programme including talks, walks and crafts, as well as paying for finance and admin support.

The Robertson Trust has also committed £7,000 towards the first year of the development manager post, and other applications are in development to ensure the work is fully supported for the next three years.

Recruitment is underway via HIJOBS, with a deadline for applications set for November 27. The work will be based at the Atlantic Islands Centre in Cullipool.

Alastair Fleming of the Luing Community Trust said: ‘The trust is extremely pleased to have secured this investment which will help us ensure that the Atlantic Islands Centre is well used, both as a tourist attraction, and vitally as a community building, providing opportunities and services through the winter months for our community.

‘We must thank the Lorn Islands Partnership and the Scottish Government’s Strengthening Communities Programme for playing an important part in achieving this success.’