Injured Oban woman’s daughter flies to USA

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The daughter of the Oban woman hurt in a hit-and-run accident in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Agnes MacKechnie, is en route to the United States to visit her mum in hospital.

Karen MacKechnie flew out today (Sunday November 12) via Dublin, heading to see her mother in St Luke’s Hospital.

Agnes’s sister, Sharon Bratton, said today that Agnes, who suffered severe injuries in the incident on Hallowe’en, was continuing to make progress after a number of operations.

Sharon told The Oban Times: ‘She is improving and is still getting regular scans. She has fractured both legs and wrists, but her daughter Karen is flying over today to see her.

‘She has sat up for the first time but still in a lot of pain. The drugs make her sleepy so can only manage to speak for a short time.’