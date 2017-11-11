Oban seeks new walking tour guides

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After a positive tourist season for 2017, Oban is looking ahead with a view to build on its growing reputation and offer more high quality authentic experiences.

Whether it is cruise ships or coach tours, customers are demanding the opportunity to exercise and learn. Where better to do this than a walking tour through the streets of Oban.

A plan is now in place to provide training and qualify locally recruited guides who are best placed to tell the story of Oban with knowledge and flare.

To spur this on and build capability locally, BID4Oban is helping support the running of a high quality tourist guide training course, run by the Scottish Tour Guides Association in Oban.

If you have an interest in the history and heritage of Oban and want to take up something new, this might be the opportunity for you.

The Scottish Tourist Guides Association runs a SCQF level 5 ‘yellow

badge’ training course, which runs from January to April 2018, and includes eight days of formal training and requires some personal study time.

The theoretical and practical content of the course will allow you to

achieve the Scottish Tour Guides Association ‘yellow badge’.

The proposed training course is being supported by BID4Oban and so

can be offered at a discounted price of around £300. There is also an opportunity to reduce the amount further if individual circumstances make you eligible for Skills Development Scotland funding.

If you are interested in finding out more about this training course or

potentially enrolling please email tourguidetrainingoban@gmail.com by Friday November 16.