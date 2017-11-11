Glasgow Letter with Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Great night at the Lewis/Harris Gathering

I had great fun singing to an appreciative and large audience last Friday November 3 at the Lewis and Harris Association annual gathering.

As the last note of Soraidh Leibh was sung to end the night, all the performers (Kathleen Macinnes, Ronnie Murray, Alasdair Paterson and Ross Mackay) were of the opinion that it had been a very enjoyable night indeed.

Alasdair Fraser perhaps set the tone of the evening early on by introducing me onto the stage as ‘the housewives’ favourite’. I can’t decide whether the roar of laughter this comment received confirms its truth or otherwise.

Claire MacAulay, who was due to sing, unfortunately couldn’t manage because of a virus and I wish her a speedy recovery. While she was obviously missed at the concert, the Glasgow Islay Junior Gaelic choir proved to be able replacements and our two soloists from the choir (Rebecca and Rhianna Boyle) delighted the audience in the second half.

They are both really excellent up-and-coming singers and definitely worth looking out for in the future. They are also very nice girls who are totally passionate about Gaelic singing.

I left the gathering as soon as the concert was finished as I had an early start the following morning but I have it on good authority that the dance was a cracker and that the Beinn Lee Ceilidh Band had the floor filled all evening.

Tiree Gathering approaches

Not long now until the Tiree Association hold their annual gathering on Thursday November 16 at 7.30pm in the Partick Burgh Halls.

The concert will be chaired by Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish and will be opened by association piper, Gordon Rowan. Myself, Kim Carnie, and Norman MacKinnon will all be singing and the young Rowan brothers, Alan and Kyle, will play a few sets on the accordion and piano.

Kathryn Callander, conductor of the Govan Gaelic Choir, is the accompanist for the evening.

The dance will be held the following evening in the Glasgow University Union – starting at 9pm.

Peter MacDonald

Peter MacDonald, president of Comunn An Taobh An Iar, has been in hospital recently for an operation. I’m sure all his friends and those who attend the association would join me in wishing him a speedy recovery. He’ll no doubt be back entertaining with his stories and jokes at the

Comunn evenings very shortly.

What’s on

Saturday November 11: Glasgow Skye Association children’s post-Mòd ceilidh at 7.30pm in the Crawford Hall.

Friday November 17: Clydebank and District Highland Association ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick at 7.30pm.

Thursday November 23: Comunn An Taobh An Iar haggis supper at 7.30pm in the Ellangowan Social Club.

Friday November 24: Helensburgh and District Highland Association dance at 8pm in the Commodore Hotel.

Saturday November 25: Coll Association annual buffet and ceilidh in the National Piping Centre at 7pm.

Pub scene

Islay Inn.

Friday November 10: Mooka.

Saturday November 11: The Raggaels.

Park Bar.

Friday November 10: Trail West.

Saturday November 11: Dodgy Ground.

Sunday November 12: Morino Day.