Crofting Commission takes to the road in search of assessors

The Crofting Commission will be appointing a new panel of assessors in spring 2018.

If you are part of a crofting community and want to be more involved, join them at a crofting roadshow near you to find out more about the role of assessors and general update on commission activities.

The roadshow will be visiting the West Highlands on November 30 at Nevis Centre, Fort William.

The meeting takes place from 7.30pm to 9pm. For more information go to the Crofting Commission website.