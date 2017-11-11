Communities on Mull welcome new doctor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

North Mull has gained a new doctor who will replace the departing GP.

And he has said he hopes to ‘build a sustainable model of general practice in very difficult times’.

This month Dr Brian Prendergast will replace Dr Adrian Ward, who joined the Tobermory and Salen surgeries in May after leaving Lochgilphead Medical Practice.

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: ‘We are very pleased to confirm that Dr Brian Prendergast will join us on November 27.

‘Brian is currently working as a GP on Bute and plans to make Mull his home until he retires. He will be moving to the island with his wife Mandy. He joins the surgeries with a view to build and provide a sustainable model of general practice in very difficult times.

‘Brian brings with him a wealth of medical experience. Having trained in Liverpool, he worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon before moving into general practice where he worked as a GP in St Helens before moving to Bute which was his first taste of rural GP work, an area he is passionate about. In his spare time, Brian enjoys sailing, skiing and walking.’

Iain Campbell, chairman of the North Mull patient participation group, said: ‘On behalf of the communities of Tobermory and Dervaig, I am delighted to welcome Dr Brian Prendergast and his wife Amanda to Mull.

‘Dr Prendergast was a cardiothoracic surgeon in Manchester for some years before taking up the post of GP in Rothesay on Bute. He therefore comes with experience of life on an island.

‘At a meet your doctor coffee morning held in the surgery in Tobermory recently, the community turned out in force to welcome him and offer their full support as their new GP.’