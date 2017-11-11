Behind the scenes at Atlantis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

New assault course

Atlantis Leisure’s swimming pool has launched its new inflatable assault course costing £4,200, thanks to donations from local fundraisers.

Lyndsay Elliott, of the Otters Swimming Club, which gave £500, said: ‘Anything that encourages children into a swimming pool needs to be supported.’

At least two other groups donated £500, and gathered at the pool to see the new attraction inflated. From left to right, back row, Lyndsay Elliott and Alison Carré of Otters Swimming Club, Atlantis Leisure’s general manager Nick Wesley, Iain MacIntyre of the Rotary Club of Oban, and Gordon McNab of the Lifesaving Swimming Club with, below, Joan Reynolds and Francesca Bichard.

Staff and volunteers

Elizabeth Kennedy has just joined the reception team and Coll MacKenzie and Natasha Bryan are new leisure attendants. They all come with leisure experience and new sports skills to replace staff who have left for university.

Mike Faulkner has also joined as a volunteer director and has a wide range of experience, including in the third sector, and who also runs a B&B in Oban.

Staff training

Kirsty, who leads the gymnastic sessions, is progressing to a level three instructor and Stewart Twort is taking his level one qualification.

The team this month was also joined by a very experienced gymnast from Italy, Francesca, who is studying at SAMS. She will be volunteering and making sure the children get to try some rhythmic gymnastics.

The team plans to visit Lochaber gymnastics club later this month to get tips and hints how to run a really successful club.

Soft play repairs

The soft play area has just had a range of repairs as, after four years of heavy use, some parts were worn out and run down.

Sports hall

It is three years since we replaced the sports hall floor following the flood, so in December it will get a revamp with sanding, floor seal and relining.

This will mean the hall being closed for a week but will leave it in top condition for all those sports competitions in the New Year.

Just completed

New soft seating for the café and soft play area. New hairdryers and hand dryers in the pool changing rooms.