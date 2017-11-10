Time to recuperate before the big ho ho ho

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Well, now that Hallowe’en and Guy Fawkes are over we can officially start looking forward to Christmas, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

The sparkle and colour of all the Christmas shop windows makes the dark winter nights a bit more bearable, as well as looking forward to Oban Winter Festival and all the delights it has to offer.

It’s a bit quieter than usual at the moment but maybe that’s no bad thing as it gives us time to recuperate before the festive season hits us full on.

There are still things to do if you want to be out and about, including a weekly pub quiz in the Lorne on a Wednesday and the first fortnightly quiz in the Oban Inn tonight. It’s certainly stuff to get your brain cells buzzing, and mine could do with some help at this time of year.

As always, Oban Phoenix Cinema has a whole host of films to appeal to all

tastes and it’s a lovely cosy place to spend a winter afternoon or evening.

Oban Town Diary is the place to post events and make sure they don’t clash with other things or have a wee look to see what’s on.

For those of you already thinking of next year and looking for something different to try, why not think of a new qualification?

Port of Oban Welcome Group with support from BID4Oban, will be facilitating a course for yellow badge tour guides for Oban. It looks like an interesting course so keep your eyes open for more details or email tourguidetrainingoban@gmail.com for further information and an application form.

Last week’s photo was taken as I walked between the visitor centre and the Columba Hotel, where old closes have some beautiful tiles in them.

This week’s picture is on a street you may not normally venture down … to tease you a bit.