Rotary welcome Audley Male Voice Choir to Fort William

Before a large audience in Fort William’s Duncansburgh MacIntosh Parish Church on October 25, Audley Male Voice Choir presented a wonderful evening of music and song on a night organised by the Rotary Club of Lochaber.

This 55-strong choir, founded in the mid-1950s, decided Fort William was the place to host their first performance of their 2017 Scottish tour – quite some distance from their base in Audley, a rural village near to Stoke-on-Trent in England.

The audience were treated to an impressive and varied programme comprising traditional, classical and modern pieces and which included soloists by choir members and the choir accompanist on the organ. The musical director is Sue Hallam and Ian Riddle was the accompanist.

Having previously performed at the Royal Albert Hall and in Glasgow Cathedral, the choir has an enviable fundraising reputation and a long association with Rotary.

One of the high points of the evening was when the audience joined with the choir in singing ‘Amazing Grace’.

A total of £680.83 was raised which will be given to the Rotary Club’s benevolent fund.

In his vote of thanks, Rotary Club president Donald McCorkindale thanked the choir for a wonderful evening. Thanks were also given to everyone who contributed in any way, including the splendid interval buffet, but very special thanks were reserved for Sheana Fraser who pulled the whole evening together.