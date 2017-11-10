Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol week 45

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Offensive weapon

At about 3.15am on Tuesday October 31, in Colonsay Terrace, Oban, a man aged 24 was detained for allegedly smashing a window in a house there, abusive behaviour, damaging several cars with a baseball bat, attempting to steal a car and setting fire to a car. The fire was quickly extinguished and the man was later arrested and charged with the offences and held for

court. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicles damaged

Between 5pm on Wednesday November 1 and 7.45am on Thursday November 2, a grey Ford Transit Connect van and a red Toyota Auris car, parked in Argyll Terrace, Tobermory, were damaged by having the bodywork scratched. Police are investigating the incidents and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Car vandalised

Between 4.20pm and 5.20pm on Wednesday November 1, within the Tesco car park in Oban, a white Volkswagen Beetle was damaged by having the bonnet dented and scratched. Police are appealing for any witnesses.

Dangerous driving

At about 10am on Thursday November 2, on the A85 in Taynuilt, a motorist was stopped for dangerous driving by exceeding the 30mph speed limit. The driver, a man aged 64, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drug search

At about 4pm on Friday November 3, a flat in Corran Brae, Oban, was searched by police. A 37-year-old man allegedly obstructed the search and was found to be in possession of heroin. The man was arrested and charged with obstruction and being concerned in the supply of drugs. A

report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

At about 3pm on Saturday November 4, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner and assaulting a woman at a flat in Corran Esplanade, Oban, a 20-year-old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with assault and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Contact

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.