Oban Sea Cadets win gold and silver

Oban Sea Cadets had a resounding result at the northern area Sea Cadets swimming championships on Sunday November 5 at MOD Caledonia Royal Navy Reserve Base, Rosyth.

The northern area for Sea Cadets championships included participants from – Clyde North, Clyde South, Edinburgh, Fife and Tayside, Grampian, Highland, Northern Ireland, Northumberland, Teeside and Tyne South.

Three entrants from Oban joined Inverness, Moray, Thurso and Fort William to represent Highland district. They were Cadet Callum Neil, 1st Class Junior Cadet Lauren Robinson and Junior Cadet Marc Robertson, and team manager and Petty Officer Rab Neil.

The swimming arena at MOD Caledonia was buzzing with loads of competitors and team managers jostling for the best position to sit and view the oncoming events in anticipation for success.

Marc competed in two events, winning gold in the backstroke and silver in the breast stroke.

Next was Lauren who competed in two events, breast stroke (not her favourite) in which she won silver, and freestyle in which she won gold easily.

Last was Callum who entered freestyle, gaining fourth place and only narrowly missing out on a medal.

All three were congratulated from the event organisers for their outstanding performance. These three young athletes from Oban ultimately helped decide the outcome resulting in Highland District winning trophies for overall best juniors and best seniors.

Oban Sea Cadets is run by civilian and uniformed volunteers. Anyone wishing to be part of this expanding and exciting youth organisation as staff or cadets, feel free to visit or contact Rab Neil 07876 697415 – obancadet@gmail.com – Weekly meetings are at the Cadet Hall Tweedale St, Oban. Junior Cadets are Tuesday evenings and Senior Cadets are Thursday evenings.