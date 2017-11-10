Oban Distillery wins top award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Distillery Visitor Centre has won the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions Best Visitor Experience award 2017.

The award was presented at ASVA’s Great Expectations conference yesterday (Thursday November 9).

Entries for the award, sponsored by the Royal Yacht Britannia, were received from visitor attractions across Scotland, all of whom were then visited by members of Britannia’s management team to see if they were delivering what they promised in their entry forms.

Following this initial assessment, a shortlist of three attractions was drawn up. The three finalists, which also included Cardhu Distillery and Blair Castle, were then visited by the judging panel chaired by Bob Downie, chief executive of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Commenting on Oban Distillery’s win, Mr Downie said: ‘Oban Distillery is a very well thought through and executed visitor experience, delivered by enthusiastic staff who are clearly very passionate about this Classic

Malt. The attention to detail throughout the tour was first class.’

Carol Bennett, brand home manager at Oban Distillery, said: ‘We are

absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award from ASVA.

‘Oban Distillery Visitor Centre is a five-star graded visitor attraction and as such we aspire to deliver a five-star visitor experience. One of the principal reasons for our success is that we don’t stand still. Whether improving our bar area, developing new distillery-only bottlings, or introducing new interactive panels, we are always striving to make things better for our customers.

‘Comments left on review sites such as Trip Advisor suggest that our efforts are really paying off, with visitors often talking about our fantastic staff and the great value for money that we offer. We feel that we are improving and developing on an ongoing basis and have many more exciting future plans which we hope to deliver over the coming years.’