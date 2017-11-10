News in brief from the Islands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mixed fortunes for the economy

October has been a mixed month for the Highlands and Islands economy, with both positive and negative developments.

According to the Highlands and Islands monthly economic report, the positive side included a fall of 355 in the number of people unemployed; £35 million investments by Diageo in reopening two whisky distilleries in Brora and Port Ellen; and a 9.7 per cent rise in passenger numbers at the regional airports.

The bad news included VisitScotland’s plans to close 14 local tourist information centres; the collapse of the Daviot Group with 31 job losses; and another fall in the number of school pupils studying Gaelic.

VisitScotland blasted over office closures

VisitScotland has been accused of ‘relinquishing its responsibilities to rural areas’ following the announcement that tourist information offices in Lochmaddy and Castlebay are to close.

This follows on from last year’s closure of the Lochboisdale office and means that there is now no VisitScotland presence in Uist and Barra.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said: ‘I am very disappointed at VisitScotland’s decision to close the tourist information centres in Lochmaddy, on North Uist, and Castlebay, on Barra.

‘At a time when tourism is increasing and the season is extending, this seems a strange decision and suggests that VisitScotland are relinquishing responsibility to rural areas.

‘I wrote to Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for tourism, and asked her to intervene following closure of the Lochboisdale office and I have again written to her following the latest closures seeking her intervention to change this decision.’

MSP welcomes living wage

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan this week welcomed the new Scottish living wage rate of £8.75 per hour and encouraged more employers throughout the Western Isles to sign up as accredited living wage employers.

This came as the local MSP visited Lewis Builders to congratulate the firm on becoming one of the latest island firms to sign up to the living wage.

The living wage is reviewed every year based on living standards. Mr Allan is an accredited living wage employer.