McCaig’s Tower in Oban will light up red for Remembrance Day

Oban’s McCaig’s Tower will once again light up red on Sunday for Remembrance Day.

The lights surrounding the tower illuminated on Thursday for the first time in months.

The £50,000 lighting system, which changes colour to promote various causes, was broken after it suffered water damage.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘The lights have been fixed and will be red for Remembrance Sunday.’

Last November McCaig’s Tower shone red in order to raise awareness for Poppy Scotland, and it will do the same again this weekend.

As well as this, a remembrance service will take place in Oban on Sunday to honour those who have died in the line of duty.

A parade will depart from the Corran Halls to the war memorial at 10.45am and a two minutes’ silence will commence at 11am.

Everyone is welcome to attend.