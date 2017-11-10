Lochaber tourism companies scoop top prizes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber tourism companies enjoyed success at the annual Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards (HITA) which enjoyed another record-breaking year.

Two Lochaber businesses were among the winners in 16 categories, overcoming unprecedented competition to be crowned the best in the region and scooped the piper trophies.

The Best Sporting Event title went to the Fort William UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Judges said the event is a ‘roaring success’, adding: ‘With an economic contribution of over £3 million, every aspect of the event is aimed at giving visitors a memorable experience.’

In the Best Accommodation Provider category, Cuil Moss Cottage, Ardgour, by Fort William, was awarded a judges’ commendation. The judges said the business stood out for its deep understanding of the needs and expectations of its guests.

In all, 232 business and individuals – 14 per cent more than last year – were put forward for honours and 55 finalists were vying for the awards, which celebrate and recognise the best places to eat, drink and enjoy the area’s scenery, hospitality, wildlife, history and culture.