Highland MSP appointed childcare minister

Highland MSP Maree Todd, originally from Ullapool, has been named as the Scottish Government’s new minister for childcare and early years this week.

Ms Todd, a former pupil at Ullapool Primary School and Ullapool High School, worked as a pharmacist in NHS Highland for 20 years before being elected as regional list MSP for the Highlands and Islands in May 2016.

She said: ‘I am honoured to be asked to carry out this important role. The early years are so crucial in shaping Scotland’s next generation. A lot of great work has already been done and I am really looking forward to continuing to take forward policies such as the baby box, the commitment to almost doubling entitlement to free early learning and childcare hours, and leading celebrations for the Year of Young People 2018.

‘I am relishing getting started and helping make a difference to the lives of all children in Scotland.’

After growing up in the West Highlands, Ms Todd studied pharmacy and prescribing at Robert Gordon’s and Strathclyde universities, as well as taking an ante-natal teaching diploma at the University of Bedfordshire, all by distance learning.

She replaces Mark McDonald, who stepped down from the role.