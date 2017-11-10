Energy firm to consult on Fort Augustus to Skye Project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is to welcome members of the public to attend drop-in events about the Fort Augustus-Skye Project.

The energy firm will present their preferred route alignment for a new overhead line which will connect Fort Augustus, Broadford, Edinbane and Dunvegan substations.

A number of events have already taken place but other consultation dates include:

Kyleakin Hall, November 14, 3pm until 7pm.

Dunvegan Hall, November 15, 3pm until 7pm.

These will comprise of display boards and maps, and members of the project team will be available to answer questions and receive any comments.

The aim of the project is to increase electrical capacity in Skye in order to enable the connection of new renewable generation located in the north of the island whilst also ensuring security of supply.

There is an existing 132kV overhead line which connects Fort Augustus to Skye, which consists of both steel tower and wood pole structures.

The project proposes to increase the electrical capacity through implementation of an additional line.