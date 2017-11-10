Argyll groups urged to apply for grants

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council will officially launch its Supporting Communities Fund on Monday November 13 – with a distinctly digital change.

The fund is open to community groups and third sector organisations, including community councils and parent councils. Members of the public will have the final say on which projects receive funding through a vote in April 2018.

A website has been created specifically for the fund: www.abpb.co.uk. Groups can apply for up to £2,500 per project and details of what can be funded are available on the website.

Groups are encouraged to post their ideas for projects between November 13 and December 22 to let their communities know what they would do with the money and how it would benefit their area.

If you would like to apply to the fund, visit abpb.co.uk to post your idea. You can also visit the website to see what ideas have been submitted, join in discussion, offer your support and find out more about the projects.

You do not need to register on the website to view the ideas. Those who register will be notified by email when the voting opens up next year.

Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘We want Argyll and Bute to be a place where people want to live, work, visit, learn and invest. The Supporting Communities Fund is a great opportunity to help make this happen. Local groups and organisations can get assistance to help make their ideas become a reality.

‘By letting members of the public decide on which projects receive funding, it is giving communities the chance to take charge of their own future. I really hope that people make the most of this opportunity.’