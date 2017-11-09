Video reminder of fantastic Lochaber Mòd

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This year’s Royal National Mòd was roundly cheered as one of the best.

The Lochaber event was praised by competitors, judges, organisers and members of the public.

The competitions all over the Fort William area may now be done and dusted but they will live long in the memory.

This video produced by Lochaber Times and Oban Times staff will serve as a reminder of what a brilliant Mòd it was.